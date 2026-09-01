H-E-B in southwest Denton expected to open ahead of schedule

Southern Denton County can almost taste the H-E-B butter flour tortillas and brisket queso in southern Denton.

H-E-B now believes its location along Robson Ranch Road at I-35W will open before the calendar hits 2027 – a little bit earlier than previously expected.

The popular grocer announced via social media that it began the hiring process in August and hopes to open the new store in late 2026, which was confirmed by H-E-B and Central Market spokesperson Mabrie Jackson.

Previous reports indicated the store might open sometime in the first half of 2027.

The new store will be located in Denton’s Landmark development, a 3,200-acre master-planned community expected to include 6,000 single-family homes, 3,000 apartments, 900 acres of commercial space and 1,100 acres of dedicated parkland and open space.

It will be Denton’s first H-E-B, but was almost built on the other side of the road in Argyle.

“This is a rapidly growing area, and we are excited to introduce this new H-E-B store to Denton and surrounding towns,” said Jackson in the original announcement.

According to previous reporting, the Robson Ranch H-E-B will have a fuel center with eight pumps and and automatic car wash.

Denton is expected to get a second H-E-B, as well. The other location was announced at the end of July 2025 and will be further north, near the University of North Texas.

To the east, Flower Mound is also expected to get two H-E-Bs. The popular grocer bought land in the rising Furst Ranch development after the town approved a parking increase in May 2025.

Flower Mound is courting a second H-E-B on its east side, and the developer behind that retail development believes it will be the first to open in the town, even though Costco is seriously considering building a warehouse just a mile away.