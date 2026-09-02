Bartonville Police Blotter

Police responded June 28 to a reported assault at a business in the 3000 block of FM 407. The complainant told officers her manager punched her in the upper right arm. A police report was filed, and the incident remains under investigation.

A complainant reported June 25 that he paid $43,000 in April 2025 for an LED wall that never arrived. According to the report, the seller repeatedly offered excuses for the delays before the victim demanded a refund. The only thing that lit up was a red flag.

A payroll services company reported more than $21,600 in fraudulent withdrawals after doing business with a startup company that ended up in a false start. The complainant told police the company’s bank account was debited and the bank later reported insufficient funds. The case remains under investigation.

A Kroger investigator reported a fraud case involving nearly $940 in merchandise and Visa gift cards at the Bartonville store. Surveillance video shows a man convincing a cashier to process four grocery items and three Visa gift cards as cash purchases without handing over any money. The suspect, described as wearing long black braids, a trucker hat, medical mask, white long-sleeved shirt, red shorts and red-and-white sneakers, left in a white Mazda SUV. The investigation is ongoing.