Northwest ISD asks for input on zoning changes with new high school opening

Davis High School will soon open as the fourth high school in Northwest ISD, and is expected to affect the populations at Byron Nelson and V.R. Eaton High School.

With the new 795,000-square-foot campus opening, Northwest ISD will soon begin the rezoning process for the 2027-2028 school year and wants the community to be involved.

In a press release Monday, the district released a timeline for the rezoning process, which will start in September when a proposed school attendance boundary map will be presented to the Board of Trustees.

According to NISD, the information will be posted online and sent to all district families within 24 hours.

Come October, the community will have the opportunity to provide feedback on the initial proposal, which can be submitted online or by attending community input meetings.

“District leaders will review all feedback and consider potential changes,” said the district.

In November, Northwest ISD will present a final recommendation to the Board of Trustees, which will then be voted on and the results will be posted online and sent out to district families.

Students from Tidwell and Worthington middle schools, at minimum, will feed into the new Davis High School, though new boundaries will be determine through the rezoning process.

According to previous reporting, the district anticipates the rezoning process will help overcrowding at V.R. Eaton High School and Byron Nelson High School.

“Northwest ISD’s high schools are all at or nearing capacity. Each high school is designed for 3,200 students, and all three comprehensive high schools currently enroll more than 3,000 students, indicating a need for a new school to prevent overcrowding and prepare for continued growth,” said the district. “Eaton High School is over capacity and will receive the most relief from the opening of Davis High School.”

Northwest ISD said the new school will open with only freshmen and sophomore, and will add a grade level each year until the first senior class graduates. That means no juniors or seniors will be subject to rezoning when the new campus opens.

“Opening a high school with two grade levels allows the campus to establish its programs while not destabilizing existing high schools,” said the district. “This process has been used in Northwest ISD and other fast-growth school districts to positive student and school outcomes.”

Rising freshmen and sophomore students are eligible to remain at their currently-zoned high school if they are enrolled in an academy, they are on a staff transfer to attend their current high school or they have a rising junior sibling who will remain at their current school, according to the district.

However, students will still need to remain in good attendance and behavioral standing to remain at the campus, and will not be eligible for district-provided transportation.

Davis High School will be located in north Fort Worth along North Riverside Drive near Hwy 170. It is expected to open for the 2027-2028 school year.

The school’s inaugural principal is well-known to the district and will be coming out of retirement to take the reins of the new high school.

It will feature the district’s Transportation, Automation and Logistics Academy, as well as its first JROTC program.

For more information on the rezoning process, visit the district’s website.