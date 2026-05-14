Northwest ISD could soon have a JROTC program

Northwest ISD students could soon have the opportunity to participate in the Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps program when the district’s new high school opens.

The district announced Thursday it plans to dedicate space at the new Davis High School that will allow for JROTC activities, something Northwest ISD community members have been requesting for a while.

“Northwest ISD has a strong history of supporting students interested in enlisting to serve our country, and adding a JROTC program is an opportunity we’ve looked forward to for years,” said NISD Superintendent Dr. Mark Foust. “Students have many paths in life after high school, and we want to ensure any student who plans to enlist for military service is adequately prepared.”

According to the district, an area on the second floor of Davis High School’s indoor practice facility will have a space built in for the JROTC program.

The building will also have other JROTC program requirements, including classrooms, lab areas, an armory and a uniform stage.

Northwest ISD submitted an application for an Air Force JROTC program in April, but has not heard back yet if it has been granted by the government.

“The district hopes to know by the first semester of the 2026-2027 school year whether the federal government approves the program,” said the district in a press release.

If approved, students from all across Northwest ISD will be able to request enrollment into the program, similar to the district’s academy system.

“Through a program of choice, students from any location in the district can request enrollment in a specialized program and attend the high school is resides in for all classes and extracurricular activities,” said NISD.

Davis High School is the district’s fourth high school. It was approved by voters in the 2023 bond election and is scheduled to open August 2027.

In addition to the potential JROTC program, the campus will house the Transportation, Automation and Logistics Academy as the school’s second program of choice opportunity.

Davis High is expected to receive students from Tidwell and Worthington middle schools, but a rezoning process will take place during the first semester of the 2026-2027 school year to determine the official attendance boundaries.

The in augural principal of Davis High School will be Dr. Ron Myers, who previously served as the principal of Byron Nelson High School before retiring and teaching at TCU.

According to the district, students will get the chance to decide on the school’s mascot in the coming months. The school colors will be maroon, black and white.

Davis High can hold 3,200 students, but when it opens in 2027-2028 will only host freshmen and sophomores.