Tax office to replace Francesca’s in Highland Village

In place of a popular retail store, a tax office will move in at The Shops at Highland Village.

According to a filing with the state, Intuit TurboTax will begin leasing a space at The Shops at 1501 Cottonwood Creek in suite 110.

The space was previously occupied by Francesca’s, which closed after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and subsequently closed multiple stores across the nation.

About $505,000 in renovations are expected to start at the end of September and be be completed near the end of December.

The tax preparation company, which is well-known for being an online tax filing resource, also has locations in Southlake, Addison and downtown Dallas.

TurboTax helps offers tax services for individuals and businesses and aim to help both maximize their tax refunds.

For more information, visit TurboTax’s website.

The Shops at Highland Village has welcomed many different brands to its directory, including a new Mediterranean restaurant, a store with a spooky collection and a well-known clothing retailer.