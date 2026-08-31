Spirit Halloween, J. Crew, mediterranean restaurant now open in Highland Village

The thermostat might not look like it, but fall is inching closer, and with that comes Halloween.

Costumes, decorations and more are now available at Spirit Halloween, which reopened for the season at The Shops at Highland Village Monday.

According to The Shops, Spirit Halloween is expected to be open Monday thru Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In addition to the one-stop Halloween shop, The Shops at Highland Village also welcomed J. Crew, a fashion brand offering all sorts of clothing and accessories including jeans, dresses, suits, shoes and more for men, women and children.

Located at 1100 Cottonwood Creek in suite 130, J. Crew will be open Monday thru Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Before J. Crew opened at The Shops, the nearest locations to southern Denton County were at the Grapevine Mills Mall, in Southlake and up in Denton.

A new restaurant is also now open at the popular shopping center in Highland Village.

Troy Bar & Grill opened its doors at 1700 Cottonwood Creek in suite 110 Tuesday.

It will serve “Mediterranean-inspired cuisine and have a premium bar in an elegant atmosphere,” according to the restaurant.

The restaurant will be open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.