J. Crew plans to open store at The Shops at Highland Village

Clothes and accessory brand J. Crew plans to open a new store at The Shops at Highland Village, according to a filing with the state.

The project filing said the new location is expected to go in at 1100 Cottonwood Creek, Suite 130, which was previously occupied by Talbot’s.

Construction is expected to start on $612,000 worth of renovations at the beginning of June and be completed in August.

The fashion brand will use part of its suite space for storage.

J. Crew offers all sorts of clothing and accessories including jeans, dresses, suits, shoes and more for men, women and children.

Until the new J. Crew opens at The Shops, the nearest locations to southern Denton County are at the Grapevine Mills Mall, in Southlake and up in Denton.

For more information on J. Crew, visit the clothing brand’s website.

Recently, The Shops at Highland Village released its schedule of spring-themed events as part of its BLOOM program.