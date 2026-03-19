Office and mixed-use building breaks ground in Flower Mound

A 12,944-square-foot office and mixed use building is officially under construction after SVYER Capital and Van Trease Construction broke ground on the Fortezza project Wednesday morning.

Fortezza is expected to be used as a headquarters for SVI, the workforce development company behind Learner Mobile, an AI-powered program aimed at helping train workers.

It will be located within the Lakeside Village development at the corner of Lakeside Village Blvd. and Sunset Blvd.

“We’re excited to break ground on our new office in Lakeside Village,” said Mike Thompson, CEO of SVI and principal at SVYER Capital. “It just felt right from the start with great energy, incredible setting on Grapevine Lake and a true work-play-life environment our team can really enjoy. As we grow, being in a place like this helps us attract the kind of talent we want and it gives our people a place they’re proud to come to every day.”

Van Trease Construction is leading the $7.5 million construction project. Van Trease also built the custom Mediterranean Villas at Lakeside Village.

Fortezza by Van Trease is the mixed-use division for the construction company, which has designed, built and developed luxury real estate in Texas for more than 80 years.

The design for Fortezza, which means “fortress” in Italian, is supposed to blend residences with high-end business, office and retail spaces.

“[Lakeside Village] is the kind of place people want to be, and getting to work with Van Trease Construction made it even better,” said Thompson. “They build award-winning spaces that feel intentional and unique, which is exactly what we were looking for.”

According to a press release from Van Trease, the project is the first of several planned buildings with mixed-use potential at Lakeside Village.

It is expected to be a two-story mixed use building with a rooftop deck, according to a filing with the state’s licensing and regulation department.

“This unique building, along with its upcoming neighbor, will enjoy unobstructed views of Grapevine Lake while resting only eight minutes from DFW Airport,” said Van Trease.

According to the filing with the state, construction is expected to be completed in March 2027.

About 44 lots in Lakeside Village were recently exchanged to California-based homebuilder Homebound Technologies as part of a $731 million deal.

The deal sent more than 1,000 lots or properties across the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex over to Homebound.