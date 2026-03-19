Around Argyle — March 2026

Spring is almost here, and in Argyle that means one thing — it’s time for the Town of Argyle Easter Egg Hunt at Unity Park on Saturday, April 4.

It’s one of those mornings that just feels like home.

The day begins with the Argyle Lions Club Pancake Breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. in front of the Sixth Grade Campus. Breakfast tickets will be available at the door. After that, head over to Unity Park from 9 a.m. to noon for the egg hunts and festivities.

We’ll have game booths, vendor booths, food trucks, local groups performing, mega-sized bounce houses, a waterslide, and even a children’s train that travels around the park (grown-ups are welcome aboard, too). It’s the kind of day where you run into neighbors, visit a little longer than you planned, and watch kids burn off enough sugar to last a week.

We invited 100 local businesses, artisans, and spring market vendors to participate this year — and the booth spaces filled quickly. If you’re still interested, there’s a waiting list available. Sponsorships at the $500 and $1,000 levels are still open and include reserved sponsor booth space.

And we need volunteers — lots of them. From helping set up to managing the Egg Hunt Arena, volunteers are what make this event work. If you’d like to be part of it, please contact the Argyle Business Association at 714-932-1958 or visit www.argylebiz.com/easter.

This event is made possible through the partnership between the Town of Argyle and the Argyle Business Association, and it’s a great example of what happens when our community pulls together.

I also want to share some exciting news for Argyle. On March 6 at 8 a.m., Tom Thumb grocery store opened in Harvest Town Center at FM 407 and I-35W. For many families, this has been a long time coming.

Many of you remember Meadows Grocery on 377 — what we now call the “Blue Building” where Gypsy Caravan is today. When Meadows Grocery closed in 1984, Argyle was still very much a small ranching town. Folks didn’t mind driving a little farther for groceries. That was part of keeping Argyle quiet and rural.

But now it’s 42 years later, and the region around us has changed dramatically. Growth is no longer something happening down the road — it’s here. Traffic patterns are different. Our daily routines are different.

Having everyday amenities closer to home is no longer just a convenience. It’s becoming a practical necessity for Argyle families.

We can’t turn back the clock, but we can move forward thoughtfully — holding on to the character that makes Argyle special while meeting the real needs of the people who live here today.

I look forward to seeing you at Unity Park on April 4 — whether you’re hunting eggs, serving pancakes, volunteering, or just stopping to visit.

That’s what makes Argyle, Argyle.