Athletes from Argyle, Justin make USA Baseball 18U National Team roster

A pair of baseball players from southern Denton County will soon get the chance to show their skills off on the global stage.

Drake Hawpe of Argyle and Sebastian Castillo of Justin made USA Baseball’s 2026 U18 National Team roster, the organization announced Wednesday.

The two will now get the chance to play at the World Baseball Softball Confederation Americas U18 Pan American Championship in Santon Domingo, Dominican Republic from Oct. 22-29.

Hawpe plays for Liberty Christian School in Argyle and Castillo plays for Byron Nelson High School in Trophy Club.

“One of our own… one incredible honor,” said Liberty Christian in a post to social media. “Congratulations to Drake Hawpe on being selected for Team USA.”

The two southern Denton County natives were selected after multiple phases of National Team Training Camps, which included 88 players competing in scrimmages and workouts at the National Training Complex throughout the summer for 20 roster spots.

“After a competitive week at Training Camp, we are excited to solidify this year’s 18U National Team,” said 18U National Team Manager Brian Schneider. “Just as it has been in year’s past, narrowing down the roster to 20 players was an extremely difficult decision… the final roster is a group we are extremely confident in, and we look forward to competing in the Dominican Republic in pursuit of a gold medal.”

According to USA Baseball, the WBSC U18 Pan American Championship in October serves as a qualifying event for the 2027 WBSC U18 Baseball World Cup, which will be held in Pingtan, China.

Team USA is expected to face Brazil, Curaçao and the Dominican Republic in group play.

It will also be a great opportunity for Hawpe and Castillo to impress collegiate and professional scouts.

According to Five Tool, utility player Castillo and outfielder Hawpe are both committed to play at LSU following graduation in May 2027.

However, they could impress scouts enough to get an offer to sign with a pro team in the 2027 MLB Draft. Former Argyle High School shortstop Grady Emerson signed with the Tampa Bay Rays in July after being drafted second overall right out of high school.

During the National Team Training Camp, Hawpe, Castillo and other prospective players worked with many former big leaguers, including Sam Freeman, a former pitcher for the Texas Rangers who graduated from Hebron High School and was drafted in the 24th round of the 2007 draft of out of North Central Texas College in Gainesville.

He went on to play for the University of Kansas and was drafted again en route to pitching in the big leagues across nine seasons.

To learn more about USA Baseball, the national governing body for baseball in the United States since 1978, visit the organization’s website.