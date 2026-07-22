Argyle native Emerson signs with Rays for $9.75 million

The No. 2 overall pick of the 2026 MLB draft, who hails from Argyle, has reportedly agreed to sign with the club that drafted him for a multi-million dollar signing bonus.

Shortstop Grady Emerson will officially start his professional baseball career after agreeing to sign with the Tampa Bay Rays for a whopping $9.75 million, according to MLB Pipeline.

The Argyle native signed just below the expected amount for the No. 2 overall pick in the draft, valued at $10.5 million, but it is still the highest draft bonus ever for a high school player.

Only one other player has signed for a larger bonus in MLB Draft history, and it was Roch Cholowsky, who was drafted just minutes before Emerson.

The #Rays have agreed to a deal with No. 2 overall pick Grady Emerson for $9,750,000 — the second-highest Draft signing bonus of all-time and a record for a high school player — per @jimcallisMLB. Signing and bonus tracker: https://t.co/CZdq0cF6ru pic.twitter.com/I9AuRxCauq — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 22, 2026

Emerson has been praised for his all-around ability on the diamond.

He has played great defense at shortstop and proved himself offensively throughout his four years of high school ball, three of which were played at Argyle High School before he transferred to Fort Worth Christian School for the guidance of former big leaguer Rusty Greer.

“The Texas prep shortstop was considered the best pure hitter in the Draft class and has projectable power,” said MLB.com. “He is already a quality defender and scouts have a difficult time finding any flaws in Emerson’s game.”

Emerson has plenty of accolades under his belt, including semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award and Gatorade Best Player of the Year. He was also featured on a docuseries by GameChanger and MLB Network that followed his journey throughout the draft process.

“Being awarded Gatorade Male Best Player of the Year is something I’ve only dreamed about,” said Emerson. “The athletes who have come before me are the best of all time, so it’s crazy to now be a part of this legacy. Thank you to Gatorade for the recognition and for creating this once-in-a-lifetime experience to celebrate all the hard work it took for us to get here.”

Emerson was committed to play college ball at the University of Texas had he not signed with a major league club.

Now that he has, the clock has started on his road to the show, which involves working through multiple levels of Minor League Baseball before debuting with the Rays in the majors.

MLB reporter Jim Callis believes Emerson could reach the big leagues by 2028 if everything pans out for him.

“I do think he’s that kind of talent who could just come out, tear up pro ball and really push the envelope as to when the Rays bring him to the big leagues,” he said.