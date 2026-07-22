National sub sandwich chain plans new location in Lewisville

Another spot for fresh sub sandwiches is on the way for Lewisville.

Jersey Mike’s Subs is expected to open a new location at 565 East Round Grove Road in Lewisville.

It will take over suite 202, which was previously occupied by GameStop.

The sub chain was founded in 1956 when the first Jersey Mike’s was opened on the Jersey Shore.

Now, there are more than 4,000 locations across the nation.

In southern Denton County, locations include at Harvest Town Center, a pair in Flower Mound, a pair in Denton and another on the west side of Lewisville.

According to a filing with the state, $145,000 in construction on the new location in Lewisville is expected to start in September and is anticipated to be completed by the end of December.

Jersey Mike’s serves cold and hot subs, as well as specialty subs like the Chicken Salad Sub and the Big Kahuna Chicken Cheese Steak.

The stores also offer a variety of chips, desserts and drinks to pair with their sandwiches.