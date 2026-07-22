Earl and Isabella’s in Argyle set for concept transformation

An Italian restaurant in Argyle that recently rebranded will now transition into a new, American tavern concept.

Earl and Isabella’s Taverna, previously Earl’s 377 Pizza, will now be The Argyle Social, according to new owner Scott Sharrer.

Sharrer and his wife, Jenn, announced on social media early in July they would be partnering with the original owners of Earl and Isabella’s Taverna, located right in the heart of Argyle’s planned Town Center District.

“We’re incredibly honored to be partnering with the original owners to rebrand Earl and Isabella’s into something new and exciting for Argyle,” said the pair on social media.

Earl and Isabella’s will officially shut down operations Sunday and The Argyle Social will open Wednesday, July 29.

Since the building was originally a firehouse, Scott said the plan is to maintain that historic feel and transform the business into a family-friendly American tavern.

“Moms and dads can come on a date night, but they can also bring the kids on a Saturday after soccer or football games,” he said.

Scott believes the concept will fit right in with the town’s vision for a walkable downtown in the area.

The Sharrers plan to mix up the menu a bit with the addition of some new salads and sandwiches, but they also want to keep some of the favorites from Earl and Isabella’s, like the famous Caesar salad, meatballs and, of course, the pizzas.

On the drink list, The Argyle Social will transition away from the mainly Italian options that Earl and Isabella’s had, adding in more American wines and some others from around the world.

It will also have classic old fashions and other house-crafted cocktails.

Scott said the changes aren’t looking to make it a super upscale restaurant, rather a casual dining option where guests can dine while feeling comfortable.

“There’s a line that you can flirt with – if it’s too upscale, some might not want to bring the kids,” he said. “The hospitality, the presentation of the food and the cocktails, beer and wine program will lean toward upscale, but it’s going to be very approachable.”

Scott imagined groups coming back from the lake with shorts and a t-shirt stopping by to grab a bit and a drink.

“You don’t see enough of that,” he said. “Where I can come and enjoy a date night, but I can still come in shorts and a t-shirt and have a good time, too.”

The Sharrers, Flower Mound residents, own and operate Sip + Savor over in Highland Village, but also have more than 40 years in the service industry.

According to the social media post, the pair plans to combine their strengths to create a space in Argyle where exceptional hospitality, genuine community and unforgettable experiences come together.

“We wanted to dig deep roots in the community, we just never imagined it would be this bountiful,” said Scott. “A lot of our friends we met through the the restaurant and they’ve been unbelievably supportive. When we asked, the community gave great feedback on what we could do to make this place fun.”

Scott recalled meeting Jenn and how it has been working with her over the years.

“We’ve been best friends since we started dating, so the experience of running our business together for the past five years has allowed us to enjoy it,” he said. “We complement each other well and have a lot of fun and laughs.”

Earl and Isabella’s opened about a year ago after undergoing a rebrand from Earl’s 377 Pizza. The rebrand allowed the restaurant to remodel, reorganize and expand its menu.

According to Scott, the pair are looking at a new project in the northern part of Argyle, Flower Mound or Highland Village, but only time will tell if it comes to fruition.

Scott and Jenn are also working on a project outside of North Texas. The Junction is getting set up down in Georgetown, Texas.