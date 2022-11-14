Monday, November 14, 2022
Sip + Savor now open in Highland Village

By Mark Smith
Sip + Savor, a new “elevated” sit-down restaurant with a deep wine and craft cocktails list, is now open in The Shops at Highland Village.

Owners Scott and Jenn Sharrer of Flower Mound combined their career experience — Scott with 26 years in the restaurant business, recently an executive who helped create the Whiskey Cake brand, and Jenn an executive with a wine company — to fill a need in their own community, rather than in others.

“We talked four years ago about our community roots. We both traveled a lot,” Scott said. “We asked ourselves, do you want to spend time cultivating hospitality in Florida and Nashville, or our own backyard?”

The Sharrers left their jobs to start their own hospitality company and fill a need in the Flower Mound/Highland Village area.

“We wanted to find out, what does this area need?” Scott said. “The first thing we realized this area needed was a nice restaurant with a cultivated, deep wine list.”

With Sip + Savor, the Sharrers aimed to cultivate an inviting atmosphere.

“We wanted the place to be really bright and fun, with different textures and colors,” Scott said. “People will be drawn to the warm, whimsical nature and feel of the restaurant.”

The Sharrers developed the wine list with a focus on Napa Valley, and the menu followed with a “northern California, classic Americana” style of food, Scott said, adding that there’s a little bit of an Asian influence on the menu, which features fresh and local ingredients. Scott said they aim to provide an elevated approach to hospitality with staff who are involved in the community.

“We are asking every employee to serve one hour per month in the community, to just get involved,” Scott said. “We believe we can make the world a better place, one person at a time. We’re finding different ways to give back.”

Sip + Savor opened last week at 1201 Shoal Creek, for dinner only on weekdays and all day on weekends. Starting Nov. 22, it’ll be open for lunch on weekdays, too, but it’ll also close for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Click here for more information.

Previous articleMountain Mike’s Pizza coming to Lewisville
