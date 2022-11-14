Monday, November 14, 2022
Mountain Mike’s Pizza coming to Lewisville

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Franchisees Steve & Adam Zeigler to Open First Texas Mountain Mike’s Pizza in Lewisville

A national pizza chain will open its first Texas location in Lewisville before the end of the year.

Mountain Mike’s Pizza — known for its crispy curly pepperonis, mountain-sized pizzas and dough made fresh daily — recently announced that it’s coming to Lewisville. The new restaurant will introduce Mountain Mike’s signature experience of “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!” to the Lone Star State and will feature the same family-friendly atmosphere guests have enjoyed for more than four decades at other locations around the country.

Owned and operated by Steve and Adam Zeigler, of Zeigler & Son, which also owns eight Jersey Mike’s franchises throughout the state, the Mountain Mike’s Lewisville opening will be the first of their three-store agreement and marks the first of many Texas locations to come –- with several expected to open in the greater Dallas-Fort Worth region within the next 12 months, according to a company news release.

“We are beyond excited to introduce the state of Texas to Mountain Mike’s Pizza and the quality food and customer experience this chain prioritizes; my family could not be prouder to be in partnership with this tremendous brand,” said Steve Zeigler. “When looking to expand our franchise portfolio, Mountain Mike’s stood out because of its family-first values, top-notch pizza and unique selling points that you just can’t find anywhere else, like its legendary crispy, curly pepperoni and 20-inch mountain-sized pizzas. Recognizing that North Texas lacked a family-style pizza concept that caters to families, sports fans and celebratory occasions, we’re confident Mountain Mike’s will be a big hit in Texas, starting with Lewisville!”

In addition to pizza, the Mountain Mike’s menu also features bone-in wings, garlic bread, salads, mozzarella sticks, desserts and a selection of beer and wine.

“As our expansion continues to deliver an unmatched pizza experience to guests in new states, we’re thrilled to partner with Steve and Adam Zeigler as they introduce the signature Mountain Mike’s experience to Texas locals and launch our expansion into the greater Dallas-Fort Worth area,” said Jim Metevier, President and COO of Mountain Mike’s Pizza. “Families throughout the West have enjoyed Mountain Mike’s Pizza for more than 40 years, and we’re looking forward to becoming the go-to pizza experience in many communities throughout Texas.”

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

