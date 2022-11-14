Monday, November 14, 2022
HomeSouthern Denton County Business
Southern Denton County Business

Liberty Christian grad launches garage door business

Mark Miller
By Mark Miller
0
2
Davis Keene is ready to roll anywhere in Denton County for all of your garage door needs. (Photo by Lynn Seeden/Seeden Photography)

It took just four months of selling cars for Davis Keene to realize he no longer wanted to work for someone else. After all, the 2015 Liberty Christian School graduate had a degree in finance and entrepreneurship from Baylor University.

His first business was selling snow cones out of a truck as a Baylor freshman. He later joined some fellow students in an investment partnership for about two years. Early in 2020, he became a partner in a residential garage flooring business and after growing revenues from $2 million to $7 million they sold out earlier in 2022 and he began looking for his next venture.

“Being in the flooring business I learned that home service needs are never ending. I wanted to stay in that business,” he said. “I talked to franchise brokers and wise mentors and fell in love with the garage door business. It seems like this is something that’s always a problem. I want to be the one to help fix those problems for the people in my hometown.”

After learning everything he could about garage doors, he opened ProLift Garage Doors on Oct. 12. The former Liberty baseball player is excited to serve our area.

“There’s a lot of contractors out there,” he said. “People are looking for someone they know that they can trust and we hope to prove to my community that we’re that company. We’re going to provide the best customer service you can get in the home service industry. Period.”

Keene believes that starts with something as simple as answering the telephone.

“We will clearly communicate what we’re going to be doing, what’s involved with the job and be very responsive,” he said. “My phone number is on everything and we have a full call center to answer your questions when I’m not able to.”

He currently has one truck and one service expert to drive it. His company serves all of Denton County and a bit beyond. Learn more at www.proliftdoors.com/denton

(Sponsored content)

Previous articleFM 407 railroad crossing to close
Mark Miller
Mark Miller

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.