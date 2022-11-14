Liberty Christian grad launches garage door business

It took just four months of selling cars for Davis Keene to realize he no longer wanted to work for someone else. After all, the 2015 Liberty Christian School graduate had a degree in finance and entrepreneurship from Baylor University.

His first business was selling snow cones out of a truck as a Baylor freshman. He later joined some fellow students in an investment partnership for about two years. Early in 2020, he became a partner in a residential garage flooring business and after growing revenues from $2 million to $7 million they sold out earlier in 2022 and he began looking for his next venture.

“Being in the flooring business I learned that home service needs are never ending. I wanted to stay in that business,” he said. “I talked to franchise brokers and wise mentors and fell in love with the garage door business. It seems like this is something that’s always a problem. I want to be the one to help fix those problems for the people in my hometown.”

After learning everything he could about garage doors, he opened ProLift Garage Doors on Oct. 12. The former Liberty baseball player is excited to serve our area.

“There’s a lot of contractors out there,” he said. “People are looking for someone they know that they can trust and we hope to prove to my community that we’re that company. We’re going to provide the best customer service you can get in the home service industry. Period.”

Keene believes that starts with something as simple as answering the telephone.

“We will clearly communicate what we’re going to be doing, what’s involved with the job and be very responsive,” he said. “My phone number is on everything and we have a full call center to answer your questions when I’m not able to.”

He currently has one truck and one service expert to drive it. His company serves all of Denton County and a bit beyond. Learn more at www.proliftdoors.com/denton

(Sponsored content)