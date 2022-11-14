FM 407 railroad crossing to close

Union Pacific Rail Road will close FM 407 at the Hwy 377 railroad crossing as part of ongoing maintenance.

The railroad has been conducting construction at many crossings in and around Argyle the past couple months, and the closures can cause major traffic issues in the small town with few thoroughfares.

The next closure is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. Wednesday. Drivers are urged to avoid the area. It is not known how long the closure will last, but it may be through evening commute hours.

The Argyle Police Department will have an increased presence on adjacent roadways, and will enforce speed limits.