Monday, November 14, 2022
Age gracefully at Luminous Glow Med Spa’s new location in Bartonville

Steve Gamel
By Steve Gamel
Hayley Gaston, Jennifer Buck and the team at Luminous Glow Med Spa can help you glow from the inside out. (Photo by Lynn Seeden/Seeden Photography)

Jennifer Buck isn’t just here for the show. Thanks to her infectious and bubbly personality, it’s clear that she is the show — along with the rest of her team at Luminous Glow Med Spa. And when it comes to that engaging atmosphere and the added bonus of aging gracefully, her clients can’t wait to line up for a front-row seat.

After all, that’s what everyone craves as they age — a chance to slow the hands of time with medical-grade skincare products, procedures, and maintenance to treat fine lines and wrinkles, acne, and other skin rejuvenation needs. Moreover, they want to trust that the licensed and fun professional helping them achieve that natural glow is highly trained and in it for the right reasons.

“Our clients are family,” Jennifer said. She has 10 years of experience and helped open two other local med spas. “I care about them and want them to look rested and healthy. It’s not about having that overdone look— it’s about caring about them, their skin health, and their well-being.”

She added, “And we have fun here. We are glowing, and we want our clients to glow.”

Jennifer is glowing a little extra these days because her new location is tentatively slated to open on Nov. 16 in Bartonville Town Center. Luminous Glow is currently located at Mattison Ave. Suites in Highland Village, and its list of services include dermal fillers, chemical peels, various facials, dermaplaning, laser treatments, and more.

The new location allows them to transition from a cozy space with one treatment room to an additional 800 square feet of space. For clients, this means more treatment rooms, an inviting waiting area, and a glammed-up, uptown atmosphere.

And for Jennifer, it’s a chance to have a med spa that’s also close to home.

“This is my third med spa to open, but it’s the first that’s mine. It’s all mine, and I’m not sharing it with anyone,” she said with a laugh. “It’s going to be fun integrating my business into the Bartonville community.”

