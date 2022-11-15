Northlake Notes — November 2022

It doesn’t seem possible but we’re already seeing the end of 2022 not far away. The fall activities are well underway from football, pumpkin patches, cooler weather, harvest markets and all the great and fun things to do between now and Thanksgiving.

Considering all that is going on in the world it’s worth taking a moment to reflect and express our thanks for bringing us to this point. Every year brings with it a roller coaster of new challenges and yet after each one starts to wind down we seem to make it through.

I hope that you will make some memories this year with your loved ones and join in with us in Thanksgiving for our life, health and provision that we continue to enjoy in our state and country. Thank you Lord for sustaining us through another year of challenges but continuing to provide for our continued existence!

As I mentioned already, there are lots of great events going on. Make a note to join in a special Christmas at the Commons in Northlake on Dec. 5 from 6-8 p.m. Our Economic and Community Development Boards have engaged our town staff to start a holiday market, parade and Christmas tree lighting festive event. Can’t thank these boards enough for putting together what we expect will be a fantastic event!

By the time you read this, this year’s election season will be wrapping up. I certainly hope that you’ve taken the opportunity to make a statement as to how you see the future through your choices on the ballot. Participation is a sacred right and a civic duty for every citizen. Please make sure to be heard in every election! It provides meaningful direction, feedback, and ensures that you keep the attention of every elected official that serves you. Don’t let your voice be silent!