Flower Mound FD quickly contains house fire

Firefighters from Flower Mound responded to a structure fire at a residential community on the town’s east side.

Crews arrived to the scene of a house fire in the 300 block of Live Oak Lane Tuesday afternoon.

When crews arrived shortly after 3 p.m., there was heavy smoke coming from the home.

According to officials, the fire started in a bedroom and Flower Mound FD was able to contain the blaze before it spread to the rest of the house.

However, the home sustained extensive damage because of the smoke.

Officials said all residents of the house were able to safely evacuate before crews arrived, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still undetermined.