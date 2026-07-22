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Southern Denton County Local News

Flower Mound FD quickly contains house fire

Micah Pearce
By Micah Pearce
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Photo courtesy of the Flower Mound Fire Department.

Firefighters from Flower Mound responded to a structure fire at a residential community on the town’s east side.

Crews arrived to the scene of a house fire in the 300 block of Live Oak Lane Tuesday afternoon.

When crews arrived shortly after 3 p.m., there was heavy smoke coming from the home.

According to officials, the fire started in a bedroom and Flower Mound FD was able to contain the blaze before it spread to the rest of the house.

However, the home sustained extensive damage because of the smoke.

Officials said all residents of the house were able to safely evacuate before crews arrived, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still undetermined.

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Micah Pearce
Micah Pearce
Micah Pearce is a Digital Reporter for The Cross Timbers Gazette. Contact him at 940-‪268-3505‬ or at [email protected].

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