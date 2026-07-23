The Robson Difference: Meet Shelbi Berg

If you spend any time browsing YouTube, you’ve likely stumbled down the rabbit hole of horror stories about homeowners associations. The internet is filled with cautionary tales of overzealous HOAs treating homeowners terribly, issuing fines for the wrong shade of exterior paint or grass that’s a fraction of an inch too tall. While it is certainly true that here at Robson, we have our own set of community rules and guidelines that must be followed to maintain our beautiful neighborhoods, there is one distinct, incredible asset we have that truly sets us apart from the rest.

We don’t just have an administrative board; we have a dedicated Director of Banquets, Events and Catering. Shelbi Berg is the remarkable talent holding this essential position, and she has been a foundational pillar of the Robson family for an impressive 14 years.

Shelbi serves as our resident master of ceremonies, orchestrating an incredibly diverse lineup of gatherings. On the public-facing side, she flawlessly manages a variety of non-resident functions that bring vibrant energy to our grounds. Whether she is coordinating Shredding and Recycling Days, planning spectacularly colorful Quinceañeras, hosting incredible work events or organizing informative Living Well Seminars, Shelbi handles it all with unparalleled grace and professionalism.

When asked to describe her primary role, Shelbi notes that she works collaboratively with all parties to facilitate and attract events that genuinely enhance the quality of life here. For our residents, she is the creative force behind our bustling business and health expos, seamless club meetings, dynamic daily activities and elegant private parties. If the community can dream it up and needs assistance bringing it to life, Shelbi is there to make it happen. Our next three concerts are Texanadian on 7/11, The Hot Yeah on 7/31, and Disco Inferno on 8/8! She firmly operates on “the art of the possible.” In fact, she is already looking toward the future, with exciting hopes of introducing outdoor movie nights where neighbors can gather and relax under the Texas stars.

Beyond our immediate gates, Shelbi also expressed how much she genuinely enjoys collaborating on large-scale events with the other Robson properties, such as the massive community barbeque and the highly anticipated Chef’s Gala. These grand occasions give her a valuable opportunity to work closely alongside her counterparts, sharing fresh ideas and elevating the overall experience for everyone involved.

So, what keeps a talented professional anchored to one organization for 14 years? For Shelbi, the answer is simple, honest, and heartfelt:

“I have a great boss and great coworkers who truly value my contributions. And I think this is the greatest community you could ever ask for. There is no place I would rather be.”