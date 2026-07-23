Seniors to get free admission to Denton ISD events

Senior residents will save a lot in ticket fees while attending Denton ISD events starting with the 2026-2027 school year.

The district announced its Gold Card Program Tuesday, which gives seniors living within Denton ISD boundaries free admission to district events.

According to the district, eligible seniors include those aged 60 years or older and either living within Denton ISD boundaries or a family member of a Denton ISD student.

The program will start Monday, Aug. 3 – just in time for the start of UIL competition. Denton ISD said it’s the district’s way of thanking the community members that invest in students and schools.

“Strong schools and strong communities go hand in hand,” said Denton ISD Superintendent Dr. Susannah O’Bara. “So many of our neighbors have supported this district for decades, and the Gold Card is a small way to say thank you and to keep them close to the students they’ve championed all along. There is nothing like looking into the crowd and seeing the community show up for our kids.”

There will be no cost to obtain a Gold Card, and only one will be issued per person. The card must be presented at the event entrance for complimentary admission.

“Community members must present a valid photo ID showing their name, date of birth and home address at the time of pickup,” said the district in a press release.

The cards will be non-transferable, so only the person who the card was issued to will be able to use it.

According to the district, the Gold Card covers:

Home Athletic Events: Complimentary general admission to all regular-season home games hosted at Denton ISD campuses and facilities, including football, basketball, volleyball, soccer, baseball, softball and more.

Complimentary general admission to all regular-season home games hosted at Denton ISD campuses and facilities, including football, basketball, volleyball, soccer, baseball, softball and more. Fine Arts Performances: Free admission to most student performances, including band, choir and orchestra concerts, theater productions and dance showcases hosted at district facilities. Certain exclusions may apply depending on the event or seating capacity.

Free admission to most student performances, including band, choir and orchestra concerts, theater productions and dance showcases hosted at district facilities. Certain exclusions may apply depending on the event or seating capacity. Event Communications: Members receive periodic email updates highlighting upcoming athletic schedules, fine arts performances and other district events.

“We wanted to make it simple for our community to be part of what happens on our campuses and in our facilities,” said Nick Petito, chief communications and marketing officer for Denton ISD. “The card is free, it takes just a few minutes to pick up and it opens the door to hundreds of events across the district all year long. This is about connection, inviting the people who built this community to celebrate what our students are accomplishing.”

Gold Cards can be picked up starting Monday, Aug. 3 in-person at the Stephens Building at Denton ISD Central Offices.

“The Gold Card will not be honored at UIL playoff games, tournaments, invitational events or any event that has reached seating capacity, as postseason games are governed by agreements beyond the district’s control,” said Denton ISD. “Events hosted by outside parties at district facilities are also not included.”

For more info on the Gold Card program, visit the district’s Gold Card website.