Chicken Salad Chick coming to Denton’s Rayzor Ranch

Chicken salad on a croissant, chicken salad sandwiches or just a scoop of chicken salad by itself. It will all soon be on the menu at Rayzor Ranch in Denton.

Chicken Salad Chick is expected to open a new restaurant at 3420 North Interstate 35 in the space currently occupied by Salata, according to a filing with the state.

The filing indicates $275,000 worth of renovations on the space are expected to start in mid-September and be completed in November.

Chicken Salad Chick was founded in Auburn, Alabama in 2008 and serves a chicken salad in a variety of ways, including sandwiches and by the scoop with different sides, including a variety of salads, chips, soups and Mac and cheese.

The national chain also serves sweet treats, such as cookies, cake slices and crispy chocolate marshmallow bars.

Since its opening, Chicken Salad Chick has expanded into 25 states, including 45 locations in Texas.

In relation to southern Denton County, the chain also has locations in Southlake, Frisco and far north Fort Worth.

“While we offer craveable, made-from scratch food and Southern hospitality in every restaurant, we say that our true purpose is to… spread joy, enrich lives and serve others,” reads the brand’s website.

In a post to social media, Salata thanked the community for their support and encouraged customers to visit the brand’s location at 1931 South Loop 288 in south Denton.

Rayzor Ranch Town Center has also recently landed a popular revolving sushi bar concept and a well-known breakfast chain.