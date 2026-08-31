Lewisville Police Department invites public to open house event

Lewisville PD is inviting the community to its new public safety center for an open house event that aims to inform and create a better relationship with residents.

The free come-and-go event will be hosted from 5-8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Tittle McFadden Public Safety Center at 1187 West Main Street in Lewisville.

According to the department, the event is part of Lewisville PD’s ongoing effort to build stronger relationships with the community it serves.

Residents of all ages will have the chance to meet officers, ask questions and see firsthand how the department trains and operates day-to-day.

“Lewisville PD invites residents to an evening of connection and discovery at its upcoming open house,” said the department in a press release.

Event attendees can look forward to updates on current department priorities and initiatives, short facility tours of the newly-opened public safety center, SWAT equipment displays, a live demonstration from the drone team and a K9 unit appearance.

Lewisville Police Chief Brook Rollins will share some remarks at the event around 5:30 p.m. and again at 6:30 p.m.

“This open house is a chance for our residents to see the dedication and professionalism behind our officers’ work every day,” said Rollins. “We want our community to feel welcome inside these walls, not just when they need us, but any time.”

Guests will not need to register for the event and they can drop in at any time throughout the event.

Bottled water will be available as supplies last.

Lewisville PD said free parking will be available on site, and any weapons or firearms will not be permitted beyond the public safety center’s lobby.