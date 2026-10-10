Flower Mound police officer recognized at White House

An officer with the Flower Mound Police Department was honored at the White House for his role in the seizure of illegal drugs and firearms.

Sergeant Jim Wickham made a trip to Washington D.C. in September to be honored during the 2026 United States Interdiction Coordinator Awards Ceremony.

He was honored for his role in Operation Ghost Town, which helped take millions of fentanyl doses and illegal firearms off the streets.

According to Flower Mound PD, Wickham worked on Operation Ghost Town while serving as a full-time Task Force Officer with the Drug Enforcement Agency office in Dallas.

“Thank you, Sergeant Wickham, for your dedication to protecting our community and our nation,” said the department in a post to social media.

The Interdiction Awards Ceremony is an annual ceremony that highlights the work of government agencies to fight criminal cartels and reduce the amount of drugs and overdoses in the United States.

Wickham, along with the many other first responders and law enforcement agencies, play a key role in operations done on land, in the air, at sea and online.

“Interdiction does not occur in a vacuum,” said U.S. Interdiction Coordinator Victor Avila in a statement. “When a patrol boat intercepts a narco-vessel, or an officer seizes illicit fentanyl powder at a port of entry, that tactical success feeds crucial intelligence directly into our Homeland Security Task Forces. Today we recognize the dedicated professionals who turn frontline seizures into strategic victories that dismantle criminal cartels from root to branch.”