Senior Talk DFW: October is National Fire Prevention Month

At age 65, older adults are twice as likely as the population at large to be killed or injured by fires. By age 75, that risk increases to three times that of the general population—and to four times by age 85. Fire service now attend more falls than fires among older adults.

There are simple steps to reduce fire risks and increase your chances of a safe escape in case of fire.

Test smoke alarms regularly. If one begins chirping, do not simply unplug it. Replace the battery, determine why it activated or replace the alarm if necessary. Smoke alarms should generally be replaced every 10 years.

In the kitchen, keep flammable items such as towels and paper away from open flames and hot burners. Keep a fire blanket or extinguisher within easy reach.

Keep other combustible materials, including curtains, clothing and bedding, away from stoves, fireplaces and candles.

Use space heaters responsibly by plugging them directly into a wall outlet rather than an extension cord or power strip.

Electrical cords should be kept out of walkways and from under rugs. Frayed cords should be replaced.

Never leave candles unattended, and consider using flameless candles instead.

Never smoke in bed.

Have a fire escape plan and know at least two ways out of the home. Keep exit paths clear.

Those with mobility or hearing challenges should include those needs in their emergency plans, particularly if they use a walker, wheelchair, oxygen equipment or have difficulty hearing alarms.

When a fire alarm sounds, get out, stay out and call 911. Families should also designate a meeting place outside the home.

Fire safety isn’t about being afraid of what could happen. It’s about making sure you’re ready if a fire starts. The worst time to think about your exit plan is during a fire emergency. Practice drills and make sure windows and doors open easily.

To learn more from Fire Department experts about Fire Prevention and Safety and Emergency Preparedness, join us at Senior Talk DFW. The Flower Mound session will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 15 at Midwestern State University, 100 Parker Square, Room 138A. The Argyle session will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 20 at Seeden Photography, next to PointBank, 306 U.S. 377. RSVP at SeniorTalkDFW.com or call/text 469-616-0561. Let us know you’re coming. We can’t wait to see you!

Edwena Potter – Senior Talk DFW – Keller Williams Realty

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