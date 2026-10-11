Force Home Services: What to expect the first time you turn on the heat

Every fall, there comes a day when that warm Texas afternoon turns into a surprisingly cool evening, and homeowners across Denton County switch their thermostats from cooling to heating for the first time in months.

That first startup can bring a few surprises, and not all of them mean something is wrong.

A brief dusty or burning smell is common. Dust can collect on heating components during the summer and burn off during the first heating cycle. The smell should fade within a few minutes. If it continues, smells electrical, or you see smoke, turn the system off and have it checked.

You may also notice the air from your vents feels warm rather than hot. Heat pumps and many high-efficiency systems operate differently from older furnaces and may heat your home gradually over a longer cycle.

Before colder weather arrives, homeowners can do a few simple checks:

Replace a dirty air filter.

Make sure vents and return-air grilles are open and clear.

Test the thermostat in heating mode.

Check carbon monoxide detector batteries.

Keep boxes, chemicals, and flammable materials away from the furnace.

Make sure outdoor intake and exhaust pipes are clear.

Listen for unusual noises, frequent starting and stopping, uneven heating, or a system that runs constantly without reaching the thermostat setting.

If you smell natural gas, often described as a rotten-egg odor, leave the home immediately and contact your gas company from a safe location.

After 25 years serving homeowners, my advice is simple: test your heat before you truly need it. Run it for 15 to 20 minutes on a mild day. Finding a problem early is much better than discovering it on the first freezing night.

Call Force Home Services today at (940) 331-6397 or schedule online at ForceHomeServices.com.

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