Northlake Police Blotter

The Northlake Police Department made 24 arrests in June, answered or initiated 2,900 calls for service and took 67 reports. Here are some recent calls for service:

On July 3, a man in the 5000 block of Hwy 114 reported that someone entered his unlocked truck and stole a handgun, holster and $6 in cash. The case was forwarded to criminal investigations. A good reminder that leaving your vehicle unlocked can open the door to trouble.

On July 4, officers responded to the 13000 block of Raceway Drive after an employee at a local business reported a woman celebrating the Fourth with a few too many fifths. Officers arrested the woman for public intoxication.

On July 6, while on patrol, officers received a Flock camera alert for a vehicle reported stolen out of another county. Officers conducted a high-risk traffic stop and arrested the driver for unauthorized use of a vehicle.

On July 14, a resident in the 1000 block of Conifer Court received a call from someone claiming to be with the Denton County Sheriff’s Office who said the resident had warrants for his arrest. The caller instructed him to withdraw $1,500 from his bank and purchase gift cards from CVS and Walgreens while remaining on the phone. Afterward, the resident said the call felt “weird” and contacted his wife, who told him to call police.