High School Football Scoreboard

Keller 49, Byron Nelson 42

The Bobcats battled back and forth with Keller on Thursday night but came up just short.

Byron Nelson jumped out to a 7-0 lead early in the first quarter on a 1-yard touchdown pass from Ben Odom to Nolan Hawkins.

Keller answered with a touchdown to tie the game at 7 heading into the second quarter.

The Indians scored first in the second quarter to take a 14-7 lead, but Nelson answered on a 3-yard touchdown run by Odom to tie the game again.

Keller regained the lead three minutes later, but the Bobcats responded with a 14-yard touchdown pass from Odom to Hawkins to make it 21-21 at halftime.

In the third quarter, Nelson scored 14 unanswered points on an 8-yard touchdown run by Tre Green and a 1-yard touchdown pass from Odom to Cooper Waldrip, giving the Bobcats a 35-21 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Keller scored early in the fourth to cut the lead to seven points.

Macavion Hill restored Nelson’s 14-point advantage with an 18-yard touchdown run, but Keller scored three unanswered touchdowns to secure the 49-42 victory.

Green rushed for 169 yards and a touchdown.

Byron Nelson (3-3, 1-2) will host Northwest at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16.

Check back tonight for more local scores!