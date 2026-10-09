Argyle considers more regulations on short-term rental properties

Running a short-term rental property in Argyle might get a bit more difficult, and more expensive.

Argyle’s Planning and Zoning Commission thoroughly discussed ordinance amendments affecting short-term rentals at its Wednesday meeting, but decided to table a decision to the next meeting on Nov. 4.

The proposed ordinance amendments include disallowing short-term rental properties, like Airbnb and VRBO, among others, in residentially-zoned areas. The ordinance also proposes to increase the permit fee for rentals from $100 to $500 and stricter rules on operations.

According to a presentation from Argyle Community Development Director Harrison Wicks, the proposed amendment would make operating a short-term rental in a residential zoning district a violation of town ordinances, along with operating a short-term rental without proper permitting and not adhering to the town’s development standards in terms of noise restrictions, lighting standards and special event restrictions.

Wicks added that any short-term rental currently operating in a residential zoning district within the town would have to cease operations within 90 days of the amendment’s passage.

According to town staff, there are currently six short-term rental properties registered with the town in residential areas.

Since the town’s original standards went into place regarding short-term rentals in 2023, which were imposed so the town could collect 7% Hotel Occupancy Tax from the properties, less than 10 short-term rental properties have registered with the town.

“With the amount of growth we’ve had in this area, I would assume that short-term rentals would grow, but we haven’t seen that amount of growth here in Argyle,” said Wicks.

However, when the original standards were put in place, there were no regulations set on where short-term rentals could operate.

Town documents state the town has received multiple complaints regarding a short-term rental property within the town, which spurred the conversation for more regulations.

Short-term rentals are considered by the town to be a dwelling unit that is rented out for fewer than 30 consecutive days, and does not include bed and breakfast establishments or hotels.

With the amended ordinance, the short-term rentals would be allowed in commercial zoning districts, which include zonings such as office retail, local retail, community retail, Old Town 1 or business park.

Under the ordinance, the short-term rental permit fee would increase to $500 and would have to be renewed annually. A name and 24-hour contact information would have to be provided to be able to contact management in the event of complaints or emergencies.

Multiple speakers addressed P&Z opposing the proposed amendments as short-term rental property operators. They claim the properties are more often rented by local families, not tourists, looking for a place to stay in between moves or under other circumstances.

However, they also acknowledged there are some bad headlines that have given short-term rentals a bad reputation.

Argyle P&Z will continue its conversation on short-term rentals at its next meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 4 in order to give the town attorney some time to do some research in regard to current short-term rental properties within the town.

If the commissioners decide to make a recommendation on the item, it will move to Argyle Town Council for final consideration.