Local HVAC company puts its prices online — and offers Gazette readers a $50 Tune-Up

Ask most heating and air companies in Denton County what a repair costs, and you’ll hear some version of “we’d have to come take a look.”

Goat Air Heating & Cooling took a different approach. The Argyle-based company publishes its repair pricing directly on its website — an unusual move in an industry where estimates typically stay behind a service call.

According to the company’s published ranges for North Texas in 2026, a capacitor replacement — the most common HVAC failure — runs $180 to $450. A contactor or relay runs $150 to $300. A condenser fan motor, $300 to $600. A refrigerant leak repair with recharge can range from $350 to $1,200 depending on where the leak sits. Most companies in the area also charge $75 to $180 simply to diagnose a problem, with another $150 to $250 tacked on for after-hours or peak-summer calls.

The company is careful to note those are market ranges, not quotes — equipment, home, and the actual fault all move the number. But owner Bryce Lawrence says homeowners deserve to know whether they’re facing a $200 afternoon or a $4,000 one before anyone knocks on the door.

A $50 offer for The Cross Timbers Gazette readers

Goat Air is extending a one-time full-system tune-up to Gazette readers for $50.

Unlike the industry norm of separate spring and fall visits, the company services heating and cooling in a single trip. The visit includes a complete written report, before-and-after photos of the homeowner’s own equipment, and a free capacitor replacement — even on units where the part still tests fine.

The capacitor is the reasoning behind the offer. A failed capacitor is the leading cause of system shutdowns, and replacing one on an emergency August call costs hundreds.

Goat Air serves Argyle, Northlake, Justin, Roanoke, Flower Mound and Denton. Reach them at (940) 477-8333 or goatairtx.com/ac-services/ac-maintenance-argyle.

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