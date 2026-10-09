Branded Bowls by Marty B’s Circle Star Brands coming to Justin

Circle Star Brands, the larger company run by southern Denton County restaurateurs Marty Bryan and Brian Gasperson, plans to bring one of its well-known concepts to Justin.

According to an announcement from the Justin Economic Development Corporation, the organization has entered into a partnership with Circle Star Brands to bring a new project to Old Town Justin.

Bryan confirmed Branded Bowls will be the concept they’ll open in downtown Justin.

“We love these small town communities – they’re attractive to us,” he said. “And Branded Bowls is a Texas-inspired bowl place that fits well in a lot of different markets.”

According to Bryan, Branded Bowls uses no seed oils, all natural and hormone-free, antibiotic-free meats, and has a lot of different options.

He said the Justin location will be able to deliver to areas along Hwy 114 up to Ponder, where Marty B recently opened a new ice cream shop.

“It’s the perfect fit economically and the perfect fit for convenience,” said Bryan. “And we’re tickled to work with Justin, they’ve been great to work with in finding us a good spot.”

Circle Star Brands has concepts throughout Denton County as far west as Ponder to the east side of Flower Mound and everywhere in between.

That includes Marty B’s Restaurant, Marty B’s Ice Cream, Cactus Canyon, Rustico, 1845, Ranchman’s by Marty B and Branded Bowls, which Bryan and Gasperson hope to grow as far as Decatur.

For Justin, a concept from a locally-owned business is the next step in the city’s plan to create a unique downtown in the Old Town District.

“This partnership represents an exciting step in the continued growth and revitalization of Old Town Justin, bringing new investment, new energy and another destination for our community to enjoy,” said the Justin EDC in the announcement. “We’re excited to partner with Marty Bryan and Brian Gasperson of Circle Star Brands and can’t wait to see this project come to life in the heart of Justin.”

The Justin EDC also recently asked the community for input on a piece of property purchased by the board in Old Town as a way to further shape the area.