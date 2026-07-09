Marty B relaunches famous Ranchman’s Ponder Steakhouse

A famous steakhouse in Denton County has been brought back to life, and its first weekend back in business was a success.

Southern Denton County’s restaurateur Marty Bryan welcomed diners back into a historic steakhouse in Ponder the first week of July with live music and an expanded menu.

Along with the traditional burgers and chicken fried steak or chicken, Ranchman’s by Marty B also serves wings, steak nachos, fried quail, a fried pork sandwich, bacon wrapped meatloaf and a variety of salads.

When Bryan bought the Ranchman’s Ponder Steakhouse building, which was built in 1903 and has welcomed in celebrities such as Bonnie & Clyde, he saw the chance to bring the community of Ponder together by reviving something so important to the town’s history.

It’s a bit out of the way from Bryan’s other concepts, which are scattered throughout southern Denton County on the east side of I-35W, but he knew he had to jump on the opportunity to create something special for a small town.

Another twist Marty B put on the place is the homemade desserts, including fruit cobblers, a variety of pies and Marty B’s signature ice cream.

Part of Marty B’s mission with Ranchman’s is to create a business environment, similar to what he has done in Bartonville. In Ponder, he owns some lots around Ranchman’s, which he hopes to add a western-themed saloon, a Marty B’s Ice Cream and more space for live music and entertainment.

Bryan also recently opened a new wedding venue, The Reserve by Marty B, in Bartonville and expects his Marty B’s Ice Cream shop in Lakeside DFW to open in early 2027, if all goes according to plan.