Lantana Update – July 2026

After nearly two decades of operating out of leased office space, Lantana’s two Fresh Water Supply Districts are getting a permanent home.

The boards of Denton County Fresh Water Supply Districts No. 6 and No. 7 voted in June to award a $6.05 million construction contract to Fort Worth-based Reeder Construction for a new administrative and operations facility. The project will be paid entirely from existing cash reserve funds, requiring no additional debt.

The one-story, 8,000-square-foot building will be constructed on district-owned property just north of the Ferguson Courts pickleball complex on Rayzor Road near FM 407.

The districts have leased office space in Bartonville Town Center since 2008. Officials said owning their own facility will reduce long-term occupancy costs while providing additional space for the districts’ 18 employees, expanded records storage and improved accommodations for board meetings and visitors.

Construction is expected to begin in July, with completion targeted for July 2027.

“We’re excited to break ground on this new facility — it’s an important investment in the future of our community, and we look forward to seeing it come to life,” said Todd Messerle, board president of District No. 7. “We’re grateful to our team and partners for their work in getting us to this milestone, and we’ve worked hard to ensure this project delivers lasting value for our Lantana residents.”

One challenge facing the project is that construction vehicles can access the site only through the Ferguson Courts pickleball facility. As a result, part of the pickleball parking lot will be used for contractor staging throughout construction. Each contractor was required to submit a logistics plan to minimize disruptions.

District officials acknowledged nearby pickleball players and school visitors may experience temporary inconveniences during construction but said every effort has been made to minimize impacts.

Additional project information is available on the districts’ website at lantanatx.org under the “New District Office Building” tab.

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Happy anniversary to us! This month, Lantana celebrates its 25th anniversary, marking a quarter century since the community welcomed its first residents in July 2001.

Longtime Lantana resident Renee Mercer, 57, passed away June 3. Mercer, an avid motorcycle racer and devoted wife, mother and grandmother, is survived by her husband of 33 years, Kevin Mercer, Lantana’s general manager, along with two children and two grandchildren. The family has called Lantana home since moving to the community in August 2001.