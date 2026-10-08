Marty B’s Ice Cream now open in Ponder

The newest sweet treat stand by southern Denton County restaurateur Marty Bryan is now open.

Marty B’s Ice Cream in Ponder officially opened its doors Tuesday, expanding the reach of Bryan’s businesses further west in Denton County.

The new shop is located in the center of Ponder, right across from the town’s historic steakhouse that was recently reopened with Bryan’s personal twist, Ranchman’s by Marty B.

The new location will serve the top 12 flavors from the original Marty B’s Ice Cream in Bartonville, as well as three dairy-free flavors. Guests can also order the staple menu items like the nachos, floats and milkshakes.

Marty B is also adding to Ranchman’s by Marty B across the street.

According to a filing with the state, a roof is expected to be added overtop of the outdoor patio seating at Ranchman’s.

Work on the patio roof is expected to start by the end of October and be completed by the end of November.