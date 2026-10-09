Tanger Outlets to host events benefitting Breast Cancer Awareness

Tanger Outlets Fort Worth is marking Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October with community events, exclusive shopping discounts and fundraising initiatives.

The center will kick off its celebrations hosting a Pink Fiesta from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday.

It will be a free, family-friendly event near Polo Ralph Lauren and feature street tacos, churros, aguas frescas, Latin music and dancing, face painting and a Kids Zone complete with an Encanto character.

Throughout October, shoppers can also participate in the annual TangerPink campaign by making a $10 donation at Tanger.com. Donors receive a TangerPink Savings Pass, unlocking a 25% discount on a single item at participating retail locations.

More discounts available at select brand favorites such as Crocs, HEYDUDE, Nike and Adidas, according to Tanger.

All proceeds and donations raised through the online campaign will directly benefit the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF). Nationally, the TangerPink initiative has raised more than $19 million since 1994, funding more than 97,000 hours of lifesaving research through its partnership with BCRF.

For more details on the event or to donate for a savings pass, visit Tanger Outlets online.