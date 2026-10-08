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Southern Denton County Business

Popular drive-thru coffee chain coming to Denton

Micah Pearce
By Micah Pearce
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Drive-thru coffee shop 7 Brew plans to open a new location in Lewisville. (Photo courtesy of 7 Brew)

A popular coffee chain plans to open a new drive-thru location in Denton.

7 Brew is expected to renovate a former bank along University Drive into a drive-thru coffee shop, according to a filing registered with the state Wednesday.

Area records indicate the space was previously occupied by DATCU bank.

The filing indicates about $1.5 million worth of work is expected to begin May 2027.

Construction is expected to be completed by the end of October 2027.

7 Brew has recently expanded its footprint in Denton County. With the closing of many Salad and Go locations across the nation, including a pair in Flower Mound and Lewisville, drive-thru coffee concepts have swooped in to take over the vacant buildings.

A new 7 Brew is expected to open in Lewisville in 2027 in a former Salad and Go location.

The brand also has locations in Frisco, Carrollton, Sanger and North Fort Worth.

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Micah Pearce
Micah Pearce
Micah Pearce is a Digital Reporter for The Cross Timbers Gazette. Contact him at 940-‪268-3505‬ or at [email protected].

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