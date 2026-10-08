Children allegedly stabbed by Northlake mom released from hospital, mother’s bond set at $2 million

The two children allegedly stabbed by their mother in their Northlake home have been released, according to Northlake PD.

Both children, a three-year-old and a 10-month-old, suffered stab wounds to the chest early Tuesday morning after 37-year-old Holly Leeann Flores allegedly attacked them in their Northlake home, along with her husband the children’s father, who suffer injuries to the head.

Flores is being held in the Denton County Jail on a total bond amount of $2 million, with $1 million for each charge of attempted capital murder under 10 years of age.

A bond amount has not been set for the third charge she is facing, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Officials said the children have been released from the Fort Worth hospital they were being treated at and are now in the care of the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services. The father was also released from the same hospital.

Northlake police originally responded to a call in the 1200 block of Daylily Drive, within the Canyon Falls neighborhood, around 4:20 a.m. Tuesday where a husband alleged his wife had a knife and had stabbed him.

Officers arrived soon after the call came in and detained an adult female, later identified as Flores.

When officers searched the home, they found two young children who had been stabbed.

According to the recently released arrest affidavit, Flores’ husband said she had been suffering from postpartum depression, and had been acting different in the recent months.

Dispatch info from Tuesday morning revealed there had been previous welfare calls to the address involving Child Protective Services with the mother.

Officials confirmed they had responded to five other calls at the home since March for welfare concerns and overdoses.

According to the affidavit, the husband said he was concerned about the changes in Flores’ behavior, and was sleeping on the couch the night of the incident to be closer to the children.

On the night of the attack, the husband saw Flores take a candle into the children’s bedroom, and he later awoke around 1 a.m. to Flores using a lighter in their bedroom.

Officials said the husband saw Flores lighting a candle with a knife next to it on the bedroom dresser.

When he tried to enter the room, Flores shut the door, and he went back to sleep.

The husband later woke up to hear the sounds of children crying in their bedroom. He knocked on the door and Flores opened it, which is when she allegedly began attacking him, he told police.

During the attack, and while the husband was on the phone with 911, he could be heard asking Flores if this was a “postpartum thing.”

When officers arrived, the husband was holding the knife, which he had wrestled away from Flores. Police said they also observed bite marks on the husband.

The investigation continues to be ongoing.

Northlake Mayor Brian Montini weighed in on the situation Tuesday afternoon.

“I am deeply concerned and heartbroken by this morning’s incident in Canyon Falls,” he said in a post to social media Tuesday afternoon. “I and hundreds, if not thousands of others are praying for the injured adult and two young children, their loved ones and their full recovery. I am grateful to our Northlake police officers and first responders for their quick response.”