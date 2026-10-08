Highland Village Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Highland Village Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On July 20, a resident reported loud yelling coming from a neighbor’s home. Officers arrived to find a woman arguing with her soon-to-be ex-husband. The man allegedly poked her and told her to “calm down” (which always works), causing her to scream.

On July 21, a resident woke up feeling deflated after finding all four tires on her vehicle flat. She told police she suspected they had been slashed — especially since it was the fifth time it had happened since April. An investigation identified her ex-boyfriend as the suspect, and he was wheeled into custody.

On Aug. 1, a resident attempted to place sports bets through a Facebook page called “Credit Bookie,” which claimed to be a legal sportsbook. Although he didn’t lose any money, he, his family and his co-workers began receiving threatening and derogatory text messages. It’s a safe bet that he won’t do that again.

On Aug. 6, officers responded to reports of a man in a crisp white suit yelling and running along Justin Road. When officers caught up with him, the man claimed he had been drugged and that his heart would stop if he stopped running. His son told police his father had taken mushrooms and other medications. He eventually ran himself into police custody.

On Aug. 12, a fun game of Roblox took a disturbing turn when a user sent messages threatening to kill the victim and her online friends.

On Aug. 17, someone apparently wanted to get off the grid after police discovered a Flock license plate reader camera was vandalized and stolen, and graffiti was sprayed in the surrounding area. Investigators are looking into it.