Lanes and ramps to be closed at I-35W/I-35E interchange in Denton

Commuters should prepare for delays over the weekend when traveling through Denton.

The Texas Department of Transportation plans to close lanes and ramps at the I-35E/I-35W interchange in Denton starting at 9 p.m. Thursday.

According to TxDOT, the northbound I-35W exit ramp to southbound I-35E and the northbound I-35E exit ramp to southbound I-35W will be closed from 9 p.m. Thursday until 5 a.m. Friday and again from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday.

The southbound lanes of I-35 will be closed between Oak Street and North Texas Blvd. from 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Saturday.

All northbound lanes of I-35 will be closed between North Texas Blvd. and Bonnie Brae Street intermittently for up to 30 minutes at a time from 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Saturday.

The southbound I-35 frontage road from Loop 288 to Hwy 380 will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday until 8 a.m. Saturday.

Additionally, the southbound I-35 exit ramp to Hwy 380 (exit 469) will also be closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday.

TxDOT officials will have signed detours in place, but drivers should expect delays through the area and plan for extra travel time.

The project is part of TxDOT’s $583 million I-35E/I-35W Merge improvement project, which is expected to be completed in fall 2029.

For more information, visit TxDOT’s website.