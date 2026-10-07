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Southern Denton County Local News

Lanes and ramps to be closed at I-35W/I-35E interchange in Denton

Micah Pearce
By Micah Pearce
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Image courtesy of the Texas Department of Transportation

Commuters should prepare for delays over the weekend when traveling through Denton.

The Texas Department of Transportation plans to close lanes and ramps at the I-35E/I-35W interchange in Denton starting at 9 p.m. Thursday.

According to TxDOT, the northbound I-35W exit ramp to southbound I-35E and the northbound I-35E exit ramp to southbound I-35W will be closed from 9 p.m. Thursday until 5 a.m. Friday and again from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday.

The southbound lanes of I-35 will be closed between Oak Street and North Texas Blvd. from 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Saturday.

All northbound lanes of I-35 will be closed between North Texas Blvd. and Bonnie Brae Street intermittently for up to 30 minutes at a time from 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Saturday.

The southbound I-35 frontage road from Loop 288 to Hwy 380 will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday until 8 a.m. Saturday.

Additionally, the southbound I-35 exit ramp to Hwy 380 (exit 469) will also be closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday.

TxDOT officials will have signed detours in place, but drivers should expect delays through the area and plan for extra travel time.

The project is part of TxDOT’s $583 million I-35E/I-35W Merge improvement project, which is expected to be completed in fall 2029.

For more information, visit TxDOT’s website.

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Micah Pearce
Micah Pearce
Micah Pearce is a Digital Reporter for The Cross Timbers Gazette. Contact him at 940-‪268-3505‬ or at [email protected].

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