A two-day joint law enforcement operation ended with 21 arrests and even more leads on individuals suspected of child sex crimes.

The Denton County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday it helped carry out a two-day operation in Denton from Nov. 4-5 that ended with 21 individuals arrested for alleged online solicitation of minors and prostitution.

DCSO worked in collaboration with other local law enforcement agencies, the Department of Homeland Security, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the sheriff’s offices of Tarrant and Wise counties.

The operation was considered a demand suppression operation.

“Demand suppression operations are designed to identify individuals who fuel the demand for prostitution and engage in online solicitation of minors,” said the Denton County Sheriff’s Office in a statement. “These efforts are part of the Denton County Sheriff’s Office’s ongoing commitment to combat human trafficking, protect vulnerable individuals and address illegal activity within our communities.”

According to officials, 20 of the individuals arrested are facing charges for solicitation of prostitution and the other individual is facing a charge of online solicitation of a minor.

In addition to the arrests, law enforcement agencies were able to gather leads on 22 other individuals suspected of crimes – 19 suspected of soliciting prostitution and three suspected of online solicitation of a minor.

“These cases are actively being investigated by the Denton County Sheriff’s Office Human Trafficking Unit,” said officials.

According to officials, seven of the individual arrested for suspected soliciting of prostitution are from Denton. Two are from Lewisville. Others reside in other cities across North Texas and one is listed as a Connecticut resident.

In addition to the arrests on Nov. 4-5, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office announced its Human Trafficking Unit has arrested six individuals suspected of online solicitation of a minor since August 2026.

“The Denton County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to working alongside local, state and federal partners to combat human trafficking, protect vulnerable individuals and hold offenders accountable,” said DCSO.