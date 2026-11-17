Popular grocery chain H-E-B will officially open its doors in southern Denton County.

According to the San Antonio-based grocer, the first of two H-E-B stores in Denton is expected to open in grand fashion at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 16 along Robson Ranch Road.

It will be a part of the 3,200-acre Landmark community that is expected to bring around 9,000 residential units, more than 900 acres of commercial space and 1,100 acres of parkland and open green space.

The store was originally expected to open in early 2027, but H-E-B announced the store was likely going to open ahead of schedule, which seems to be coming to fruition just as the holidays roll in.

It will be Denton’s first H-E-B, but was almost built on the other side of the road in Argyle.

Another H-E-B is expected to be built in Denton proper near the University of North Texas. Flower Mound is also working to bring H-E-B stores to the east side of town as well as the west side.

“This is a rapidly growing area, and we are excited to introduce this new H-E-B store to Denton and surrounding towns,” said Jackson in the original announcement.

According to previous reporting, the H-E-B along Robson Ranch Road is expected to have an automatic car wash and a fuel center with eight gas pumps.

In preparation for the highly-anticipated opening of H-E-B, Robson Ranch Road is being expanded on the west side of I-35W and more improvements are underway to improve the underpass.