Monthly roundup of openings, closings, and business updates in southern Denton County as published in our November 2026 issue.

Fast Lane Car Wash is now open at 901 FM 407 W., Argyle.

Dum N Grill, an Indian fusion restaurant, is now open in the former Café India space at 1121 Flower Mound Rd. #590, Flower Mound.

Sunrise Cafe, serving breakfast and lunch, is now open at 6000 Cleveland Gibbs Rd. #400, Northlake.

Fern & Finch Coffee is now open at 3090 Justin Rd. #305, Highland Village.

Sweet Frog Yogurt/Wetzel’s Pretzels is now open in the former Lash Lounge space at 2500 Cross Timbers Rd. #130, Flower Mound.

Western Outfitters by Marty B, a Western clothing boutique, is now open inside Marty B’s at 2664 FM 407, Bartonville.

Titensor Dental has relocated to 3025 Long Prairie Rd., Flower Mound.

Argyle Sports Academy broke ground on a badminton and pickleball facility featuring 14 indoor courts on Gateway Drive in Argyle. It is expected to open in spring 2027.

PointBank received a Best of Community Banking Award in the community service category from the Independent Bankers Association of Texas for its “All in for Education” initiative, which supports neighborhood schools.

Mt. Fuji Hibachi Steak House has closed its doors at 4150 Barton Creek in The Shops at Highland Village.

Lululemon, an athletic apparel retailer, has closed its pop-up shop at 4100 Deer Creek in The Shops at Highland Village.

Did we miss anything? Let us know: 940-728-8284.