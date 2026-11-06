Flower Mound working with Texas Tech University, legislators to bring major medical district to town

Flower Mound could be home to the premier medical district of southern Denton County, filled with hospitals, clinics and education centers, but it will need state funding to get it done.

The town will head into the next state legislative session looking to secure funding for the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Workforce Innovation Hub, which will bring multiple hospitals, a hotel, retail space and a variety of housing within the Furst Ranch development.

Dubbed the Furst Ranch Medical Life Science Center, the project is part of the town’s plan to fill Denton County’s gap in health care coverage as the county’s population booms.

According to an update from Brandi Bird, Flower Mound’s legislative consultant, the town is seeking $20 million in state funding for the project.

Flower Mound is working with State Sen. Tan Parker and Texas Tech University System Chancellor Brandon Creighton to secure funding and bring the project to fruition.

“While the project is still in development, our goal is to bring a substantial medical education and research presence to the area,” said Ray Watson, Flower Mound’s director of economic development. “Strengthening the pipeline of future medical professionals and helping meet the long-term health care needs of the Metroplex.”

According to Texas Tech University, the university’s health science center will likely offer pharmacy, nursing, medical laboratory and mental health programs. Flower Mound believes the efforts will be a catalyst for regional growth in that area.

The town sought $15 million for the project in the previous legislative session, but failed to secure the funds, which is not uncommon for this type of request. Bird said it can take decades to get the green light for a project like what Flower Mound has in mind.

“Senator Parker has been working heavily with Chancellor Creighton,” she said. “I think it has more momentum this session than it did last, and I think it will continue to gain momentum every session.”

According to a previous presentation about the project, Furst Ranch in the northwest portion of Flower Mound was chosen as the potential site because of its proximity to major highways and overall accessibility to the region, which is expected to see continued rapid growth.

If approved, the plan could offer direct access to more affordable housing outside of Flower Mound.

Some important resources would also be shared with nearby facilities and school districts, including simulation and other innovative technology, continuing education, industry collaboration and programs to prepare students for the workforce.

Northwest ISD, Lewisville ISD, Argyle ISD and Denton ISD would all benefit from the hub’s resources.

Texas Tech also has health science center campuses in El Paso, Odessa, Amarillo, Abilene and Dallas in addition to its home campus in Lubbock. The university also operates many other health care facilities in the western portion of Texas.

Furst Ranch will be important to the development of Flower Mound’s west side, which is set to feature residential communities, home improvement stores and big box retailers all the way to I-35W… and maybe an H-E-B.

In preparation for this impending growth, Flower Mound Fire Station No. 6 is under construction and is expected to serve as more than just a fire station.

The first day of the upcoming legislative session will begin on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2027. The bill filing deadline will be Friday, March 12, 2027, and the last day of the regular session will be Monday, May 31, 2027.