Johnson: A season of community, giving and gratitude in Double Oak

As the temperatures begin to cool, the leaves change colors and the holiday season approaches, November is a wonderful time to reflect on what makes Double Oak such a special place to call home. Fall brings an opportunity to slow down, enjoy our surroundings, reconnect with neighbors and give thanks for the community we share.

This month, we have several activities that reflect the spirit of Double Oak, from protecting our environment and supporting local charities to enjoying one of our favorite Thanksgiving traditions. I encourage everyone to mark their calendars and take part in these upcoming events.

Household Hazardous Waste & Shredding Event: Fall is a great time to clean out the garage, organize the house, and dispose of items that have accumulated throughout the year. The Town of Double Oak will host its Household Hazardous Waste & Shredding Event on Saturday, Nov. 7, from 9-11:30 a.m. at Town Hall.

This free event provides residents with an opportunity to safely dispose of household hazardous materials and securely shred sensitive documents. Proper disposal helps protect our environment by keeping potentially harmful materials out of landfills and our local waterways.

Whether you have old paint, household chemicals, or stacks of outdated personal documents, this is an excellent opportunity to get organized before the holidays.

This event is open to Double Oak residents only. Please visit the Town of Double Oak website for the complete list of accepted and non-accepted items before arriving.

Double Oak Women’s Club Annual Fall Charity Auction: One of the things I appreciate most about Double Oak is the generosity of our residents and their willingness to help others. That spirit will be on full display at the Double Oak Women’s Club Annual Fall Charity Auction on Saturday, Nov. 14, at Town Hall. Doors open at 6 p.m., with the live auction beginning at 6:30 p.m.

This annual event is much more than an evening of friendly bidding competition. It brings neighbors together for a common purpose: supporting local charities and worthwhile community initiatives. Every dollar raised goes directly toward organizations and programs that make a meaningful difference in Double Oak and our surrounding communities.

Local businesses also have an opportunity to take part by donating gift cards, gift baskets or branded merchandise for the auction. Donations may be dropped off at Double Oak Town Hall Nov. 11–13, from 5:30-8 p.m. each evening.

The Women’s Club members put considerable time and effort into making this event successful, and their dedication to serving others deserves our appreciation.

Bring your friends, family and neighbors for an enjoyable evening. You might go home with a great auction item, but more importantly, you’ll be helping support organizations that serve our community.

16th Annual Double Oak Turkey Trot: Thanksgiving in Double Oak wouldn’t be quite the same without our annual Turkey Trot!

On Thursday, Nov. 26, our community will celebrate the 16th Annual Double Oak Turkey Trot, a Thanksgiving morning tradition that brings residents, families and friends together for fitness, fun and fellowship.

Participants of all ages will enjoy a scenic course through Double Oak, surrounded by the beauty of our neighborhoods and the changing colors of fall.

Whether you’re an experienced runner, enjoy a morning walk or simply want to cheer on participants, there’s something special about seeing our community come together before gathering around the Thanksgiving table.

The event benefits Dare To Serve, adding an important charitable purpose to this annual tradition.

I encourage everyone to take part, volunteer or come out and support the runners and walkers. It’s a wonderful way to begin Thanksgiving Day while helping a worthwhile cause.

A Few Fall Safety Reminders: As we enjoy the cooler weather, there are a couple of seasonal reminders worth keeping in mind.

Outdoor Burning: Fall yard cleanup often includes trimming trees, collecting branches and disposing of vegetation. Before conducting any outdoor burning, please check the current Denton County burn status through the Double Oak Volunteer Fire Department website. Weather conditions can change quickly and burn restrictions may be implemented to reduce fire risks. Always verify that outdoor burning is allowed and follow applicable regulations.

Shorter Daylight Hours: With daylight hours getting shorter, residents walking, jogging or cycling during early morning and evening hours should take extra precautions. Wearing reflective clothing and using lights can make a significant difference in helping motorists see you. Drivers should also remain especially alert for pedestrians and cyclists throughout our neighborhoods.

Giving Thanks for Our Community: As Thanksgiving approaches, I want to express my appreciation for the many volunteers, organizations, first responders, Town employees and residents who contribute to making Double Oak a wonderful community.

Our town’s character is defined not simply by its beautiful neighborhoods and peaceful surroundings, but by the people who care enough to give their time, lend a helping hand and look out for one another.

Whether you’re cleaning up your home, supporting the Women’s Club auction, taking part in the Turkey Trot or spending time with family and friends, I hope you’ll take a moment to appreciate the community we’re fortunate to share.

From my family to yours, I wish everyone a safe, enjoyable and Happy Thanksgiving!