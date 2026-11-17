A proposed 24-hour emergency room concept flatlined after its second time going before Flower Mound Town Council.

Total Care ER had its plug pulled Monday evening when council voted 4-2 to deny the project’s request to operate overnight.

The project was proposed along FM 1171, near Fireside Drive and Arrowhead Drive. According to town zoning, medical offices are allowed in the lot Total Care hoped to occupy, but the project needed special approval from the town to operate between the hours of 10 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Flower Mound’s Planning and Zoning Commission recommended denial of Total Care’s special use permit request at its Sept. 14 meeting.

When the request first came before council, the overall project had support from council.

However, council didn’t want to approve the request without more support from neighbors and residents, eventually postponing a vote so Total Care had time to engage residents and plead its case for support.

Despite a pizza party, free coffee and a letter to the community, Total Care couldn’t drum up enough support by Monday, and council was forced to deny the project’s request to operate overnight.

Most residents were concerned the project would bring noise from ambulances or bright lights at all times of night.

In a presentation before council and a letter to residents, Total Care claimed it doesn’t accept any ambulance traffic, and does not use lights or sirens if it needs to transport a patient to a larger hospital.

However, residents still weren’t convinced the use was appropriate for where it was proposed.