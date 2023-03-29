Salad and Go opening in Lewisville

Salad and Go — a growing drive-thru restaurant chain serving healthy alternatives — will open a new location in Lewisville this weekend.

The company announced this week that four new locations are opening soon in North Texas, including one at 1102 West Main St. in Lewisville, which will open on Saturday. In addition to salads, the menu features wraps, soups, teas, lemonades and coffee.

“Members of the community can expect a variety of fresh and craveable options from a chef-created menu coupled with affordable prices and a convenient drive-thru service,” the company said in a news release. “To celebrate the new locations Salad and Go is partnering with North Texas Food Bank, Tarrant Area Food Bank and the Salvation Army of Plano to donate around 1000 salads per store from the team member training at the new North Texas locations.”

