Weir: Carolyn Rachaner running for Denton ISD Board of Trustees

As voters prepare to go to the polls during early voting from April 24 to May 2, and on Election Day, May 6, they will be selecting candidates who are running for offices in towns, cities, and school boards. Carolyn Rachaner is running for Place 7 in the Denton Independent School District race.

Ms. Rachaner came over for an interview to tell voters about herself, her reasons for wanting to be on the school board and to talk about some issues related to the education of our children. The following is from her website:

“I have been working to empower and educate parents on the issues facing our district for the past 3 years. Working as an advocate opened my eyes to fact that our current Board of Trustees is not listening to parents or the growing number of frustrated teachers.

“Our emails are unanswered, and our speeches are ignored. I would like to change this dynamic by becoming a voice for parents, and with a seat on the board, I can bring the pressing issues we care about to the table for resolutions. Our children deserve a Board that listens to parents, and I am committed to being your voice and fighting for our kids.”

Election Day is May 6, and early voting will run April 24 through May 2. The last day to register to vote is April 6, and the last day to apply for ballot by mail is April 25.

