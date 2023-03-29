Drunk driving simulation event to be held at Argyle High School

Some residents may notice several emergency vehicles in Canyon Falls on Thursday morning, but they are just a part of a drunk driving simulation event, the town of Flower Mound announced Wednesday.

Shattered Dreams will be presenting its drunk driving simulation to students at Argyle High School from 9-11:30 a.m. Thursday, weather permitting, the town said in a news release.

The event will include the staging of several emergency vehicles at the nearby Denton County Southwest Courthouse, as well as the landing of a helicopter, but it is only a simulation.