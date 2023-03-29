Highland Village Council denies proposed townhome development

A proposed 39-unit townhome development was denied Tuesday night during the Highland Village City Council meeting.

Broadway Builders requested zoning be changed from Single-Family 40 to a new Planned Development Overlay District for a 4-acre tract of land at 102 Barnett Blvd., near Heritage Elementary School. This plan had been changed significantly, based on feedback from commissioners and residents, from when it was denied last summer. The previous site plan called for 60 units at 1,789 square feet with rear-facing garages, and the new site plan calls for 39 units at 2,242 square feet with front-facing garages, additional open space and more parking.

Many residents wrote and spoke against the proposed development, some citing the loss of privacy in their backyards and the loss of old-growth trees currently on the property, and others concerned about an increase in traffic and the proposed development’s proximity to Heritage Elementary School.

Last month, the Highland Village Planning & Zoning Commission voted 3-2 to recommend approval of the zoning change request, with a few stipulations. On Tuesday night, four council members (Jon Kixmiller, Tom Heslep, Robert Fiester and Brian Fiorenza) voted in favor of the zoning change request and three (Mike Lombardo, Shawn Nelson and Dan Jaworksi) opposed. Normally, that would mean it received final approval, but a supermajority of council (6-1) was required because the city received submission of protest petitions making up at least 20% of the adjoining property owners. Council then voted 4-3 (same split as the previous vote) to deny without prejudice, meaning the developer is allowed to bring the request back to the city without any specified time delay.