Wednesday, March 29, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Highland Village Council denies proposed townhome development

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
4
Images courtesy of the city of Highland Village

A proposed 39-unit townhome development was denied Tuesday night during the Highland Village City Council meeting.

Broadway Builders requested zoning be changed from Single-Family 40 to a new Planned Development Overlay District for a 4-acre tract of land at 102 Barnett Blvd., near Heritage Elementary School. This plan had been changed significantly, based on feedback from commissioners and residents, from when it was denied last summer. The previous site plan called for 60 units at 1,789 square feet with rear-facing garages, and the new site plan calls for 39 units at 2,242 square feet with front-facing garages, additional open space and more parking.

Many residents wrote and spoke against the proposed development, some citing the loss of privacy in their backyards and the loss of old-growth trees currently on the property, and others concerned about an increase in traffic and the proposed development’s proximity to Heritage Elementary School.

Last month, the Highland Village Planning & Zoning Commission voted 3-2 to recommend approval of the zoning change request, with a few stipulations. On Tuesday night, four council members (Jon Kixmiller, Tom Heslep, Robert Fiester and Brian Fiorenza) voted in favor of the zoning change request and three (Mike Lombardo, Shawn Nelson and Dan Jaworksi) opposed. Normally, that would mean it received final approval, but a supermajority of council (6-1) was required because the city received submission of protest petitions making up at least 20% of the adjoining property owners. Council then voted 4-3 (same split as the previous vote) to deny without prejudice, meaning the developer is allowed to bring the request back to the city without any specified time delay.

Previous articleDrunk driving simulation event to be held at Argyle High School
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.